H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HNNMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,024. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.23.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

