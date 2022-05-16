Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) received a €12.00 ($12.63) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.20 ($12.84) price target on Hamborner REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of HAB stock traded up €0.06 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching €8.39 ($8.83). The stock had a trading volume of 102,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,380. The stock has a market cap of $668.83 million and a P/E ratio of 34.24. Hamborner REIT has a 1 year low of €8.28 ($8.72) and a 1 year high of €9.55 ($10.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.46.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

