Hamish Jolly Acquires 176,470 Shares of Delorean Co. Limited (ASX:DEL) Stock

Delorean Co. Limited (ASX:DEL – Get Rating) insider Hamish Jolly bought 176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.90 ($20,833.26).

Delorean Company Profile

Delorean Corporation Limited engages in the renewable energy generation and retail business in Australia and New Zealand. The company is involved in designing, building, operation, and management of bioenergy infrastructure and associated power generation plants. It also fabricates and manufactures tanks, pipework, and structural steel, as well as specializes IP in stainless steel double-bunded tanks for liquid storage and mixing.

