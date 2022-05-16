Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 127,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after buying an additional 10,015,438 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 859,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,407,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 697,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,745,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,890,000 after purchasing an additional 607,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

