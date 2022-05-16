Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 127,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,621. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.22.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,745,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,890,000 after buying an additional 607,813 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $1,426,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,407,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 697,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,169,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 529,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

