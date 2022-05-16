Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €144.00 ($151.58) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($183.16) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €144.35 ($151.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,412 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €147.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €159.55. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($122.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

