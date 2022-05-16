Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HDIUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.10.
Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $25.59. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $38.96.
About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
