Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $25.59. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

