Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Raised to C$73.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HDIUF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

