Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.01% from the company’s current price.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.86.

Shares of TSE HDI traded up C$0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,527. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$28.18 and a 1 year high of C$49.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$809.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$649.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.2699995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

