Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HDI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.86.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$34.16. 64,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$809.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$28.18 and a 52 week high of C$49.58.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$649.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.2699995 earnings per share for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

