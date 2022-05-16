Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HDI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.86.
Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$34.16. 64,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$809.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$28.18 and a 52 week high of C$49.58.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
