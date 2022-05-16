Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.
Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.