Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 99.99%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.