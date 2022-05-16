Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of HE opened at $42.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

