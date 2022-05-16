Haywood Securities Lowers Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$7.00

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE KRR traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of C$778.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.03 and a 12 month high of C$7.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.20.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

