HC Wainwright Lowers ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Price Target to $14.00

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

PRPH stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,939. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

