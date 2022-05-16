HC Wainwright Trims Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price to $1.25

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 178.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AKBA. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.56. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after purchasing an additional 877,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 2,859,222 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

