HC Wainwright Trims Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Target Price to $12.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 163.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 40.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 296,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 525.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 185,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.