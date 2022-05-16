HC Wainwright Trims FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Target Price to $2.50

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 187.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.45. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

