HC Wainwright Trims FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Target Price to $2.50

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 187.36% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
NASDAQ FPAY opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.45. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.
About FlexShopper (Get Rating)
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.