HC Wainwright Trims Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Target Price to $1.50

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 472.08% from the company’s previous close.
MOTS has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
