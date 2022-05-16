HC Wainwright Trims Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Target Price to $1.50

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 472.08% from the company’s previous close.

MOTS has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40.

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,331.94% and a negative return on equity of 138.62%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

