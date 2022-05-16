Head-To-Head Analysis: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.2% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -59.31% -32.39% CBAK Energy Technology 116.74% 1.24% 0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microvast and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.20%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 7.14 -$206.48 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 1.87 $61.49 million $0.70 1.59

CBAK Energy Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.