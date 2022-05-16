Head to Head Comparison: Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) & 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 19.27% 4.10% 0.72% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -2.79% 0.14% 0.02%

This table compares Bogota Financial and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.26 $7.52 million $0.41 26.24 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.42 $90,000.00 ($0.09) -110.56

Bogota Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bogota Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bogota Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bogota Financial and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bogota Financial presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bogota Financial beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogota Financial (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It operates through various offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, and Teaneck, as well as through a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bogota Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It also provides insurance and risk products for personal and business needs. The company operates through a network of three full-service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

