Head-To-Head Contrast: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) & Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agenus and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Agenus currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 574.85%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 301.38%. Given Agenus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agenus and Kymera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $295.67 million 1.49 -$23.93 million ($0.10) -16.30 Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 12.39 -$100.22 million ($2.48) -7.03

Agenus has higher revenue and earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kymera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Agenus has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -8.04% N/A -8.10% Kymera Therapeutics -194.23% -30.40% -22.06%

Summary

Agenus beats Kymera Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs comprising Prophage vaccine candidate; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFß TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, a human monoclonal antibody. In addition, the company develops INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4; AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS, as well as in clinical stage to treat hematological malignancies and multiple myeloma/B cells; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. Agenus Inc. operates under ASV, Agenus, AutoSynVax, EVAMPLIX, MiNK, PSV, PhosPhoSynVax, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Recepta Biopharma SA, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

