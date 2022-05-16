Head-To-Head Contrast: Epsilon Energy (EPSN) and Its Rivals

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) is one of 278 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Epsilon Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Epsilon Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Epsilon Energy Competitors 2228 10999 15777 626 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Epsilon Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Epsilon Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy’s competitors have a beta of -13.86, indicating that their average share price is 1,486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 30.93% 19.98% 15.42% Epsilon Energy Competitors -9.85% 77.67% 8.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $42.40 million $11.63 million 11.57 Epsilon Energy Competitors $9.49 billion $644.53 million 8.02

Epsilon Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Epsilon Energy pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.0% and pay out 126.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

