Head-To-Head Review: UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) versus Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UpHealth and Better Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million 0.83 -$340.90 million N/A N/A Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 4,107.62 -$40.33 million N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UpHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UpHealth and Better Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80 Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

UpHealth currently has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1,071.00%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 934.48%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Better Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

UpHealth has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -20.87% -13.01% Better Therapeutics N/A -129.08% -25.72%

Summary

UpHealth beats Better Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

