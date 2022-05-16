Head to Head Survey: Creek Road Miners (CRKR) and The Competition

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Creek Road Miners to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Creek Road Miners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 73 267 376 10 2.44

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 70.85%. Given Creek Road Miners’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -2,137.50% N/A -304.16% Creek Road Miners Competitors 2,290.89% 1.22% 170.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.53 Creek Road Miners Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 55.21

Creek Road Miners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ competitors have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creek Road Miners competitors beat Creek Road Miners on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

