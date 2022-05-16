Head to Head Survey: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) & Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and Qiagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.43 billion 4.48 $231.06 million $0.92 21.83 Qiagen $1.87 billion 5.60 $359.19 million $2.56 18.02

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Exelixis. Qiagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exelixis and Qiagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 0 7 0 3.00 Qiagen 0 4 6 0 2.60

Exelixis presently has a consensus price target of $32.29, suggesting a potential upside of 60.79%. Qiagen has a consensus price target of $53.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Exelixis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Qiagen.

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 19.60% 13.77% 11.82% Qiagen 26.61% 20.71% 10.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, it is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer; XB002, an antibody-drug conjugate composed of human mAb against tissue factor (TF) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; XL102, an orally bioavailable cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and XB002 for the treatment of non-hodgkin's lymphoma. Exelixis, Inc. has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

