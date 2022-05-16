Head to Head Survey: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) vs. FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get iSun alerts:

This table compares iSun and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -13.77% -8.29% -5.51% FTC Solar -51.28% -51.40% -34.81%

9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and FTC Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $45.31 million 0.87 -$6.24 million ($0.70) -3.99 FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.19 -$106.59 million ($1.47) -2.20

iSun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for iSun and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 FTC Solar 2 1 5 1 2.56

iSun currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 204.66%. FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 134.57%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Summary

iSun beats FTC Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.