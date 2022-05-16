Head-To-Head Survey: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) vs. Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -85.42% -45.06% -26.05% Axonics -41.28% -16.30% -14.37%

77.6% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and Axonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million 3.33 -$36.08 million ($1.73) -3.55 Axonics $180.29 million 12.35 -$80.07 million ($1.81) -26.13

NeuroPace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeuroPace and Axonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 4 0 2.50 Axonics 0 0 7 0 3.00

NeuroPace presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 168.29%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $70.17, suggesting a potential upside of 48.38%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Axonics.

Summary

Axonics beats NeuroPace on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

