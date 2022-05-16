Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in April

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 1,054,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.45. 60,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,961. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.