Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.76.

HL opened at $4.55 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,590,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,912 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,118 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 904.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,662,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

