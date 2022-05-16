HEICO (HEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect HEICO to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $137.22 on Monday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 1,200 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $1,916,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

