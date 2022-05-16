HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 15th total of 1,039,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 274.1 days.
HLBZF traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.74. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HeidelbergCement (HLBZF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.