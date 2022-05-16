HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 15th total of 1,039,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 274.1 days.

HLBZF traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.74. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.