Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

HLIO opened at $67.53 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $253,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.