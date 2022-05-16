HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($63.16) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLE. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.75 ($66.05).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HLE traded up €1.90 ($2.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €64.20 ($67.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.10 ($52.74) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($72.34). The company’s 50-day moving average is €57.86 and its 200-day moving average is €60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.97.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.