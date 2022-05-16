HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($63.16) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLE. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.75 ($66.05).
HLE traded up €1.90 ($2.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €64.20 ($67.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.10 ($52.74) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($72.34). The company’s 50-day moving average is €57.86 and its 200-day moving average is €60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.97.
HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.
