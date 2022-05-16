Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA: HEN3) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($71.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/10/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €67.00 ($70.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/10/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($65.26) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($78.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/9/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($73.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($62.11) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/6/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($69.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/5/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($67.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/5/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($77.89) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/3/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($65.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/2/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($73.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/2/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($78.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/29/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($77.89) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/29/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($67.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €86.00 ($90.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/12/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($83.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/8/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €86.00 ($90.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/6/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($71.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/30/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($78.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/30/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($73.68) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/25/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($78.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/24/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($86.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/24/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($77.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/24/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($67.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/17/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €67.00 ($70.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of HEN3 stock traded up €0.16 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €62.90 ($66.21). The stock had a trading volume of 687,995 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.59. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a one year high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

