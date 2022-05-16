Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY opened at $16.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $29.87.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.