Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Herc to earn $15.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

NYSE HRI traded down $3.94 on Monday, hitting $108.01. 7,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.05.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Herc by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Herc by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Herc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

