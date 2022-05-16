Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on HCCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.
Shares of HCCI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.45. 2,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,786. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $642.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
