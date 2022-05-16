Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HCCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.45. 2,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,786. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $642.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

