HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $46.86 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.57.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.85. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $86,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

