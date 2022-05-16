Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

