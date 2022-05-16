Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Shares of HI stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HI. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 409,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,346,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 428.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 252,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

