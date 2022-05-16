Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Price Target Cut to $13.80 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 67.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.