Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Price Target Lowered to $13.80 at Credit Suisse Group

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIMX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 67.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after buying an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.