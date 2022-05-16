Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

HSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.73) to GBX 895 ($11.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($13.15) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.59).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 956 ($11.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 941.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 908.36. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($184,391.32). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($17,664.14).

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.