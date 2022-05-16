Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.
HSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.73) to GBX 895 ($11.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($13.15) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.59).
Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 956 ($11.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 941.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 908.36. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39.
Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
