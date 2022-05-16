Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 182.83 ($2.25).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 102 ($1.26) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.64. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 205 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £524.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.95.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

