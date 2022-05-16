Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCHDF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.82) to GBX 376 ($4.64) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

