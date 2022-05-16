Holley Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Holley in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

HLLY stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Holley has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at $624,922,494.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $3,357,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $19,093,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.