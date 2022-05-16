Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.