Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $8.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.17 on Monday. Honest has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honest will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,042 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $48,890.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,181.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 64,033 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $259,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,351.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,572 shares of company stock worth $749,293. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honest by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $13,841,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Honest by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $10,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honest by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 755,002 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

