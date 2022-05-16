Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Short Interest Update

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 378,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,070. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $205.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.48%.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

