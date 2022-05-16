Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,641. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,107,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

